Veterans and family members invited to free home buying seminar specifically for military members

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fairway Independent Mortgage and Exp Realty invite all veterans and their families to a VA and first-time buyer class.

Brent Adams, a loan officer and certified military home specialist, and Tricia Smith, a realtor and military relocation professional, stopped by Morning Break to explain why they wanted to bring this opportunity to the military community.

The free home buying seminar is Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10-11 a.m. at Swill Coffee and Wine (3366 Lakeside Ct. Reno). To RSVP, call either Brent Adams at (775) 249-2509 or Tricia Smith at (775) 340-1224.

