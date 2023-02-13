UNR, NV Rural Housing to conduct study of rural housing in the state

The information they find will be shared with their partners across the state
(FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno and Nevada Rural Housing are teaming up for a two-year study of rural housing in Nevada.

The study hopes to provide information about housing challenges and needs in these communities and guide the agency in how to use federal relief funds.

“While it doesn’t take specific data to tell us Nevada has deep, affordable housing challenges, it does take a more analytical approach to help deliver the right solutions that will create lasting impact for generations to come,” said Bill Brewer, Nevada Rural Housing executive director. “Simply building more, or providing more subsidies, isn’t necessarily the answer. There’s no silver bullet. Our housing problems are multi-faceted and layered, which requires a layered approach with many solutions.”

UNR’s Nevada Economic Assessment Project will be tasked with leading the project. They will coordinate with local, state, and federal agencies to assess the housing situation.

The newest project will expand upon the program’s work that already provides county, state and federal agencies, and their partners, with baseline data on housing trends.

Several factors will be looked at, including household size, percentage of total income spent on housing, senior housing, housing for those with disabilities, and housing for those with low fixed incomes. Research has already started in Lincoln and Elko counties.

“We are really pleased to be working with Nevada Rural Housing on this,” said Buddy Borden, Extension community economic development specialist, who directs the program with colleague Tom Harris. “It’s so important that Nevada Rural Housing, and everyone they partner with throughout the state, have detailed information to tailor solutions for each unique community. That’s the only way to ensure that we don’t just ‘band-aid’ the issues, and instead address these challenges with long-term solutions.”

The information they find will be shared with their partners across the state and will be available online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

Latest News

Ashley Branch
Fallon man found guilty on drug charges
Kenneth Pinney
Reno man found guilty of battery, other charges, after argument over dog food
Attendees roam the Senior Resource Fair on February 13th.
Senior Resource Fair is more than just a few brochures
Parenting in the Digital Age
Parenting in the Digital Age