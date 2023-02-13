UNR, NV Rural Housing to conduct study of rural housing in the state

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno and Nevada Rural Housing are teaming up for a two-year study of rural housing in Nevada.

The study hopes to provide information about housing challenges and needs in these communities and guide the agency in how to use federal relief funds.

“While it doesn’t take specific data to tell us Nevada has deep, affordable housing challenges, it does take a more analytical approach to help deliver the right solutions that will create lasting impact for generations to come,” said Bill Brewer, Nevada Rural Housing executive director. “Simply building more, or providing more subsidies, isn’t necessarily the answer. There’s no silver bullet. Our housing problems are multi-faceted and layered, which requires a layered approach with many solutions.”

UNR’s Nevada Economic Assessment Project will be tasked with leading the project. They will coordinate with local, state, and federal agencies to assess the housing situation.

The newest project will expand upon the program’s work that already provides county, state and federal agencies, and their partners, with baseline data on housing trends.

Several factors will be looked at, including household size, percentage of total income spent on housing, senior housing, housing for those with disabilities, and housing for those with low fixed incomes. Research has already started in Lincoln and Elko counties.

“We are really pleased to be working with Nevada Rural Housing on this,” said Buddy Borden, Extension community economic development specialist, who directs the program with colleague Tom Harris. “It’s so important that Nevada Rural Housing, and everyone they partner with throughout the state, have detailed information to tailor solutions for each unique community. That’s the only way to ensure that we don’t just ‘band-aid’ the issues, and instead address these challenges with long-term solutions.”

The information they find will be shared with their partners across the state and will be available online.

