Senior Resource Fair is more than just a few brochures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just ten minutes into the Senior Resource Fair at the Northwest Reno Library, over 60 people roamed the room.

Agencies from across the county from housing and transportation to legal assistance shared their services with attendees.

Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County organized the event. While volunteers say these services are life-saving, the fair goes beyond that, providing a space to make friends and establish community.

“By putting these on, we get them out of the house, to find out information, to get them to connect with other seniors and to know that there’s help here in our community,” Donna Clontz, the Senior Resource Fair coordinator said.

“There’s lots and lots of help.”

After the pandemic lockdowns, many seniors felt isolated and stuck in their homes. These events provide a way for seniors to connect with one another.

Clontz says there’s nothing better than reaching out and sharing a good conversation.

“If you know a senior that’s by themselves, stop in, give them a phone call,” she said.

“Tell them that you’re out there and you care about them.”

The next Senior Resource Fair will be held March 13th at 10:30 am in the South Valleys Library.

More dates to follow at the North Valleys Library.

