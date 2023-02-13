RPD arrests 6 for suspected DUI over Super Bowl weekend

One person was also arrested for a traffic offense
Six people were arrested for DUI over the weekend, according to RPD.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department arrested six people for suspected DUI over the Super Bowl weekend.

One person was also arrested for a traffic offense.

Six officers and one Sergeant spent the weekend on DUI saturation patrols in the Reno-Sparks area, working through the afternoon and early morning hours.

Overall, 80 traffic stops were made for suspected impaired driving.

The saturation patrols were funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety.

