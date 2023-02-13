Reno man found guilty of battery, other charges, after argument over dog food

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County jury has found a Reno man guilty of home invasion with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and residential burglary with a deadly weapon after an argument with another person escalated.

51-year-old Kenneth Pinney was found guilty after a three-day trial. He will be sentenced on March 27 and faces as many as 40 years in prison.

Police arrested Pinney on March 25, 2022 in connection with a machete attack at the Rancho 777 Motel in Downtown Reno.

Earlier that day, a man had reported to RPD that he had been attacked by Pinney. Police say the victim had injuries to his hands, arms, and torso consistent with being cut and was provided medical attention.

It was determined that Pinney and the victim were in a dispute over Pinney feeding the victim’s cat dog food.

