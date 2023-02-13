Nevada to receive $18.9 million for clean drinking water

File photo of Lake Mead
File photo of Lake Mead(FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DC, Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting $18.9 million to help keep the state’s drinking water safe from toxic chemicals.

The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will protect the state’s drinking water from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are highly toxic, long-lasting chemicals.

High levels of these chemicals have been previously detected in Nevada at Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases.

“We must be proactive to ensure that all Nevadans have access to clean, safe drinking water, free from contaminants like PFAS and other harmful chemicals,” said Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. “This funding, which I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will go toward protecting our state’s public water systems and the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

