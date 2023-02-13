Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, shares the relationship between love and commitment

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Valentine’s Day is always about the love, but what’s love without commitment? Can you have one without the other?

Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno stopped by Morning Break to help us better understand the relationship between love and commitment in your relationships.

Watch Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

