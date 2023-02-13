Marlene Hild shares craft that kids will make at Urban Roots spring break camp

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urban Roots is a Reno-based nonprofit that strives to change the way communities eat and learn through garden-based education. Farm school cultivator, Marlene Hild, stopped by Morning Break to share a fun kids craft that parents can do with kids at home and educators can incorporate in their classroom.

The Spider-Web Surprise craft is one of the activities elementary students will get to do at the Urban Roots camp during Washoe County School District’s spring break. The camp’s theme is Bug City and is geared toward elementary students. Registration opens March 1.

There are also opportunities for homeschool families to take part in Farm School activities with Marlene Hild. Click here to learn more.

Sunday, Feb. 26, Urban Roots is also hosting a Brunch + Fundraiser at The Virgil in Reno. Join the Urban Roots farm-ily for a fun morning of delicious food and drinks from Ramblin’ Libations and Blend Catering. All proceeds will directly support building gardens for families, schools, and non-profits in our community.

Click here to learn more about Urban Roots. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

