Local chocolatier prepares for Valentine’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Calm and cool, as smooth as the chocolate that flows through machines, that’s how you would describe the staff here at Dorinda’s Chocolates. They’ve done Valentine’s Day before.

Not just Valentine’s Day, but the days leading up to it.

“We start manufacturing products that don’t have a shelf life early January,” says Daniel Lawson, General Manager of Dorinda’s Chocolates. “But really that February first hits and we just start hitting the ground running.”

The orders for the strawberries went out just after Christmas.

Approximately 7,000 of them, the larger ones will be dressed in tuxedoes and smaller strawberries will just be dipped and decorated in chocolate.

They can only be distributed locally, as the fresh strawberries and chocolate can only last about 48-hours.

Orders for a box of a dozen Valentine chocolates started coming in early February. Contained in the box chocolate covered cherries, lips, toasty blonde, wild orange, and lemon kraken to name just a few.

Just for the holiday a balsamic strawberry chocolate is made.

“The strawberry balsamic truffle we do just for February,” says Lawson. “It’s a great partnership with Big Horn Olive Company. Strawberry balsamic has this lovely rich flavor and a little tang on the end with that balsamic. It is amazing.”

Lawson says he and the staff will be up around 4:00 or 5:00 in the morning on Valentine’s Days to continue to fulfill, pack and deliver orders.

It’s all part of the love of Valentine Day. The love of chocolate that is.

