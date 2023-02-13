Local chocolatier prepares for Valentine’s Day

Strawberry balsamic truffle courtesy Dorinda's Chocolates
Strawberry balsamic truffle courtesy Dorinda's Chocolates(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Calm and cool, as smooth as the chocolate that flows through machines, that’s how you would describe the staff here at Dorinda’s Chocolates. They’ve done Valentine’s Day before.

Not just Valentine’s Day, but the days leading up to it.

“We start manufacturing products that don’t have a shelf life early January,” says Daniel Lawson, General Manager of Dorinda’s Chocolates. “But really that February first hits and we just start hitting the ground running.”

The orders for the strawberries went out just after Christmas.

Approximately 7,000 of them, the larger ones will be dressed in tuxedoes and smaller strawberries will just be dipped and decorated in chocolate.

They can only be distributed locally, as the fresh strawberries and chocolate can only last about 48-hours.

Orders for a box of a dozen Valentine chocolates started coming in early February. Contained in the box chocolate covered cherries, lips, toasty blonde, wild orange, and lemon kraken to name just a few.

Just for the holiday a balsamic strawberry chocolate is made.

“The strawberry balsamic truffle we do just for February,” says Lawson. “It’s a great partnership with Big Horn Olive Company. Strawberry balsamic has this lovely rich flavor and a little tang on the end with that balsamic. It is amazing.”

Lawson says he and the staff will be up around 4:00 or 5:00 in the morning on Valentine’s Days to continue to fulfill, pack and deliver orders.

It’s all part of the love of Valentine Day. The love of chocolate that is.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

Latest News

Nevada makes $5.3 million available for small businesses
A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in a...
Gas pipeline to Vegas resumes operating after shutdown
Officials with Redwood Materials say they plan to produce components for these electric vehicle...
Nevada based company gets $2 billion loan for EV battery production
GMR crew chefs up some pies and hear about a few local places worth checkingout.
Cooking with the GMR Crew and the local pizza places celebrating National Pizza Day