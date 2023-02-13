Local animal rescue in need of funding for medical care of several dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Boxers and Buddies is a Northern Nevada non-profit that is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of dogs throughout the region. There are three dogs in their care that are in desperate need of medical care, but their surgeries are not cheap.

Boxers and Buddies director Sarah Anderson, foster coordinator Kaci Janson, and foster parent Katherine Dew stopped by Morning Break. With them, they brought 16-week-old pitbull puppy, George, and Dane mix puppy, Jaya.

George has severe elbow dysplasia who has to go in for an appointment at U.C. Davis in April for CT scans to determine whether he would be a good candidate for surgery to repair his elbows and give him the opportunity to walk again. The CT scans alone will be about $2,000. If he’s a good candidate for surgery, the cost will be roughly $5,000 per elbow.

Jaya, from Stanislaus, Calif. was found in a drive-thru with a broken pelvis. It’s believed he had been hit by a car. The poor guy laid there for hours while people just drove by, took pictures, and posted him on social media. After receiving x-rays, it was determined that he needed one of two surgeries. The first would be a Femoral Head Ostectomy (FHO), which would be between $3,000-5,000, or a pelvic reconstruction, which would be between $4,000-6,000.

Both boys have the sweetest personalities. They are such fighters and deserve every chance to live a normal, happy life.

Betty is not well enough to travel, but she too needs medical care. She came in with a lot of skin issues and is now recovering in her amazing foster home.

There are lots of ways to donate online. You can also take part in Boxers and Buddies’ Valentine’s Day fundraiser, “Pick Your Poison.” For $5, $10, or $25 dollars your can name an insect/rodent after your least favorite person to be fed to a rescue reptile. Click here to learn more.

To learn more about Boxers and Buddies, click here. You can also follow Boxers and Buddies on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.