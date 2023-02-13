Fallon man found guilty on drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon man has been found guilty of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance.

42-year-old Ashley Glynn Branch was arrested by detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit in February 2022 after an undercover narcotics investigation where he arranged for the sale of methamphetamine to an undercover detective over Facebook.

Branch will be sentenced on Feb. 21 and faces up to 12 to 48 months in prison.

