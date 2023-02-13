Connecting students with career professionals: How classrooms can take part in Nevada Career Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation and the Nevada Department of Education is providing career inspiration for middle school and high school students here in Nevada.

They are launching this virtual career fair from February 13 until February 24.

Students will hear from people across the state. From those who work in in-demand industries such as health care, technology, manufacturing, construction, and entrepreneurship, classes will be able to learn directly from career professionals.

The speakers will share their career pathway, how they made it to where they are, and the obstacles they faced.

These virtual meetings are live-streamed chats, so students and teachers can ask questions and create a mentorship atmosphere.

Lisa Levine, the Executive Director for the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation shared why a virtual career fair like this is important,

“We recognize that workforce development is the key to strengthening workforce development systems so that all Nevadans have the skills they need to succeed. That begins with our little middle schoolers and even younger, but it also means opportunities for the parents and so this is just one program that we offer,” Levine said.

Teachers and classrooms can access the virtual career fair via the Nepris for Nevada platform.

To view the schedule and attend live streams, click here.

