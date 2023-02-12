WEA hosts ‘Believe in Education’ Rally

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning, the Washoe Education Association hosted a ‘Believe in Education’ rally to bring awareness to the needs of educators across the Silver State.

“Year, after year, after year, we rank at the very bottom of every single funding metric,” said WEA President Calen Evans, while addressing the crowd of 1,000+ people who gathered at City Plaza in support of better support for education. Evan’s referencing the fact that Washoe County School District is the lowest funded district in the state and ranks in the bottom 5% of districts funded nationally.

“We’re making sure that our voices are heard loud and clear, that education can no longer be underfunded and underserviced in our communities and it has to be the top priority right now,” said Evans.

Teachers, administrators, students, and community members say they want to send a message to Nevada Legislators, who are currently involved in their 2023 Legislative Session.

“Teachers need to be paid a lot better, I am living paycheck to paycheck even though I have a masters degree,” said Tiffany Kress, teacher at Sparks High School, “we are struggling with our class sizes, my largest class size is 38 students. I’m an Algebra II teacher, it is impossible to teach Algebra II to 38 students and have them all be successful,” she said.

Safety in the classrooms was another topic of concern brought up during the rally, educators demanding for better investments in Nevada’s future generations.

“We need to be funding our education, we need to show our students that they are important,” said Tara Madden, teacher at Reed High School.

WCSD Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield was one of the speakers during the rally, supporting the call to action.

Organizers say that over 1,000 people showed up at Saturday’s rally, and hopefully the turnout will rouse the much needed attention from state legislators too.

