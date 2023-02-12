Two Silver Springs residents arrested in vehicle theft, meth case

Travis Gumataotao, left, and Dawn Grimes.
Travis Gumataotao, left, and Dawn Grimes.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A report of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of two Silver Springs residents on vehicle theft and drug charges, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Travis Gumataotao, 34, and Dawn Grimes, 46, were both booked on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and methamphetamine possession. Their bail was $37,500.

Saturday morning a person reported a vehicle stolen in the Silver Springs area and said Gumataotao took it, the sheriff’s office said.

Saturday afternoon, a deputy saw the vehicle and pulled it over, the sheriff’s office said. Gumataotao was immediately taken into custody.

LCSO canine Brady was sent to the vehicle and alerted to the presence of controlled substances and it was searched. After investigators found methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office arrested Grimes.

