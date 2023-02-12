Man’s body found in south Las Vegas Valley home after fire

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate a house fire in south Las Vegas Valley after a body was found in the home.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said homicide detectives were called to the scene after a man’s body was discovered in the house once the fire was extinguished Saturday night.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a two-story house around 7:15 p.m. after receiving multiple calls from people who said the whole structure was ablaze and it was unclear if anyone is inside.

Crews could not get inside the house right away due to the strength of the fire. But once they got inside the house, a man was found dead.

Authorities said the name and age of the man and the cause of death weren’t immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

Latest News

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Saturday morning, the Washoe Education Association hosted a ‘Believe in Education’ rally to...
WEA hosts ‘Believe in Education’ Rally
Nevada has now lost four of last five games
Jimenez, Ormiston honored on Senior Day as Wolf Pack loses to New Mexico 79-71
A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in a...
Gas pipeline to Vegas resumes operating after shutdown