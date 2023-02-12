Joining Forces campaign focuses on impaired driving

The campaign began on February 10th and runs through February 28th 2023
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Super Bowl weekend marks the first weekend of ‘Joining Forces’ campaign focusing on impaired driving. Law enforcement agencies across the Silver State are joining forces to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.

The campaign began on February 10th and runs through February 28th. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office joins Nevada State Police, and others to combine resources and crack down on impaired driving.

“A little bit of planning ahead can keep everyone on the roads safe,” said Sgt. Kristin Vietti with WCSO. “If you’re out enjoying the Super Bowl with friends, we want everyone to celebrate however you want to celebrate; we just ask that you plan ahead and ultimately never drive under the influence,” she said.

According to NSP, in 2022, 382 people died on Nevada’s roadways in crashes where impairment and speed were the top two contributing factors.

For more information about the dangers of driving impaired, you can visit: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/always-drive-sober/

