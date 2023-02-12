Jimenez, Ormiston honored on Senior Day as Wolf Pack loses to New Mexico 79-71

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite outscoring New Mexico 24-14 in the fourth quarter, Nevada women’s basketball fell to the Lobos 79-71 on Senior Day at Lawlor Events Center on Saturday.

Alyssa Jimenez, one of two players recognized on Senior Day, led Nevada with 20 points to go with two blocked shots.

Megan Ormiston pulled down seven rebounds in her Senior Day outing while junior Lexie Givens and sophomore Audrey Roden scored 17 points apiece.

Sophomore Kaylee Borden gave Nevada a spark off the bench with 11 points.

After both teams started the first quarter with cold shooting, Roden helped Nevada answer New Mexico’s first 3-pointer of the game by knocking down a jumper to tie the score.

New Mexico used a quick 5-0 scoring run to take the early lead, but a basket from Givens and a pair of free throws by Roden allowed Nevada to tie it up once again.

The Lobos ended the first quarter on a 10-2 scoring run that put them ahead by nine. New Mexico continued its momentum in the second quarter by hitting three jumpers to move ahead by 14.

A layup and free throws allowed New Mexico to stay ahead by 15, but a layup by Givens and second chance jumper by Ormiston at the buzzer allowed Nevada to cut the deficit 44-33 going into the locker room.

The Lobos moved ahead by 18 heading into the fourth quarter, but Nevada refused to give up. Following a pair of baskets by Givens and two free throws by Roden, Givens came up with a steal and took advantage of the turnover to cut the deficit to 10 points.

Nevada finished the final period on a 24-14, capped off by a buzzer beater jumper by Jimenez, but it was not enough to overcome New Mexico’s lead.

Nevada begins a three-game road trip on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Fresno State at 4:30 p.m.

Postgame Notes

Alyssa Jimenez tallied her second 20-point game of the season and her second game of the season with multiple blocked shots. She has five career games with at least two blocks.

Audrey Roden has scored at least 17 points in her last three outings, averaging 18.6 points per game during that stretch.

Kaylee Borden came up with fifth game of the season scoring in double-digits, her first 10-point game since Jan. 26.

