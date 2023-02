RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Sun Valley.

It happened in the area of Leonesio Dr. Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies say there is currently no outstanding threat to the public.

When more information becomes available, an update will be provided.

