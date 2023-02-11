WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case

Security camera footage of the suspect and a car believed to be involved
Security camera footage of the suspect and a car believed to be involved(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case.

On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of West Lighting Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.

Later that same evening, she returned and removed the Ring-style camera from the front door. The homeowner told deputies the residence was burglarized and reported significant loss.

A white/silver Toyota Prius was seen in the background of the Ring footage and is believed to be possibly involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 775-328-3320 and reference case number WC23-647.

