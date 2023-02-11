Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction

The Clark County School District and CCSD Police issued a joint statement Friday about an incident that occurred Thursday at Durango High School.
By Michael Bell and Joe Vigil
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District and CCSD Police issued a joint statement Friday about an incident that occurred Thursday at Durango High School.

Details are not verified but the incident is from an interaction between a police officer and a student, which was recorded.

The video shows what appears to be a student in handcuffs being taken to a police car when the officer gets in a confrontation with another student, eventually shoving them onto the ground and yelling at others on the sidewalk.

“The incident stemmed from an investigation regarding the report of a firearm near one of our schools,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. “Upon viewing the video involving school police and juveniles near a CCSD campus, we are concerned with how one of our students was treated. As with any situation, an investigation will occur to understand all the facts and hold people accountable for their actions.”

FOX5 talked to two Durango High School students who say they were handcuffed by school police in the incident.

Deon Wallace says an officer told him he was jaywalking. He later told us what he thought about seeing the video of the officer becoming aggressive with his friend, the one who was taken down by the officer.

“It reminded me of the George Floyd situation, how the way he had his knee on him,” said Wallace.

Student Jacory Taylor says he was also placed in handcuffs on the scene and called it shocking seeing the officer take his friend to the ground.

“I never thought we as kids would have to go through that,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s mother also talked to FOX5.

“Our kids aren’t even safe with their own school police safety, that people that are designed to keep them safe,” said Phahren Sims.

Sims also said, “I feel they seen our kids grouped up, black kids, minding their business and they assumed these kids were up to trouble. And then even when you realized that they weren’t up to trouble, you still attack them for recording. So I definitely think this has something to do with a black situation, I definitely do.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

Latest News

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Saturday morning, the Washoe Education Association hosted a ‘Believe in Education’ rally to...
WEA hosts ‘Believe in Education’ Rally
Nevada has now lost four of last five games
Jimenez, Ormiston honored on Senior Day as Wolf Pack loses to New Mexico 79-71
A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in a...
Gas pipeline to Vegas resumes operating after shutdown
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs executive orders.
Fuel pipeline to Las Vegas from SoCal operating again