Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District and CCSD Police issued a joint statement Friday about an incident that occurred Thursday at Durango High School.

Details are not verified but the incident is from an interaction between a police officer and a student, which was recorded.

The video shows what appears to be a student in handcuffs being taken to a police car when the officer gets in a confrontation with another student, eventually shoving them onto the ground and yelling at others on the sidewalk.

“The incident stemmed from an investigation regarding the report of a firearm near one of our schools,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. “Upon viewing the video involving school police and juveniles near a CCSD campus, we are concerned with how one of our students was treated. As with any situation, an investigation will occur to understand all the facts and hold people accountable for their actions.”

FOX5 talked to two Durango High School students who say they were handcuffed by school police in the incident.

Deon Wallace says an officer told him he was jaywalking. He later told us what he thought about seeing the video of the officer becoming aggressive with his friend, the one who was taken down by the officer.

“It reminded me of the George Floyd situation, how the way he had his knee on him,” said Wallace.

Student Jacory Taylor says he was also placed in handcuffs on the scene and called it shocking seeing the officer take his friend to the ground.

“I never thought we as kids would have to go through that,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s mother also talked to FOX5.

“Our kids aren’t even safe with their own school police safety, that people that are designed to keep them safe,” said Phahren Sims.

Sims also said, “I feel they seen our kids grouped up, black kids, minding their business and they assumed these kids were up to trouble. And then even when you realized that they weren’t up to trouble, you still attack them for recording. So I definitely think this has something to do with a black situation, I definitely do.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.