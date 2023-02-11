Store donates entire $50K Powerball bonus to food bank

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUBURN, Wash. (CNN) - A Washington state grocery store said it is donating its Powerball bonus to a food bank.

This week, a single winning Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold at an Auburn-area Fred Meyer store.

The grocery store was rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Thursday, the company announced it would donate that bonus to the Auburn Food Bank.

In addition, Fred Meyer said it gave $10,000 to the store for associates to celebrate.

According to The Associated Press, the winning ticket was bought on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer store, located about 30 miles south of Seattle.

It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was reportedly sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn. The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014.

Monday’s winning numbers drawn were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 with 7 as the Powerball.

