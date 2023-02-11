Sports Caravan, 2/10

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What a night of hoops around Northern Nevada on the Sports Caravan!

The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team got the 77-66 win over Fresno State to stay at second place in the Mountain West standings at 10-3.

Coach Alford secured his first 20-win season (and counting) in Reno as the Wolf Pack sits just a half game behind San Diego State in the conference.

On your regularly scheduled high school programming Kurt Schroeder and crew got to six games to wrap up the regular season.

TEAM OF THE WEEK:

Reno High girls

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

Conner Sheets, Spanish Springs boys

The final games of league play are now over with, and regional tournaments are right around the corner.

For all the brackets, click here.

We’re back for a playoff Sports Caravan next Friday, February 17, at 11:15 p.m.

Thanks for watching!

