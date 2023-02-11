Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A quick-moving storm system will drop down the coast and spin some snow our way through Saturday morning. While this is not a big storm, winter driving conditions are likely in many areas. After a break Saturday night through Monday, a sharp cold front will bring more snow showers, and much colder weather starting on Valentine’s Day. Winter is back. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.