Saturday Web Weather

Saturday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A quick-moving storm system will drop down the coast and spin some snow our way through Saturday morning. While this is not a big storm, winter driving conditions are likely in many areas. After a break Saturday night through Monday, a sharp cold front will bring more snow showers, and much colder weather starting on Valentine’s Day. Winter is back. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather