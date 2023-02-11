P.I. says client’s identity is a ‘trade secret;’ Mayor’s attorney says no

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Months ago, before the November election, someone placed an electronic tracking device in Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle.

The device was traced to a local private investigator, but the big question--who may have hired him and why-- remains unanswered.

The mayor only learned of the device by chance. Sometime before the November election, she took her car to her mechanic for an oil leak. He discovered it hidden in the vehicle.

It had been tracking her every movement to official appearances, on personal errands, and, she alleged in a lawsuit filed after the election, there was evidence other prominent local citizens had received the same sort of surveillance. They remain unnamed, afraid, she says, to come forward.

The device was traced to local private investigator David McNeely, who ran a company called 5 Alpha Industries from his Hidden Valley home. McNeely and his company were named in her lawsuit. So far his client appears only as a ‘John Doe.’

But last month the Mayor sought to put his or her real name on that document asking and getting a judicial order to reveal the person behind the scheme.

It apparently took some time to serve the summons or get any response. McNeely’s website, and, presumably, his business were shut down.

But when finally served, his answer through his attorney was ‘No’, claiming his client’s identity amounted to a “trade secret.”

The mayor’s attorney has responded by dismissing that argument as “blatant and harmful obstructionism” pointing out there is no provision protecting the identity of a private investigator’s client in Nevada law.

And there the case stands. McNeely has made an initial court appearance, but he and his company stand alone.

The “John Doe” who allegedly hired him remains in the shadows, identity and motives unknown.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.