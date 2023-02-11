Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old

Todd Cranmore
Todd Cranmore(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sex crime investigators arrested a 40-year-old man Thursday on charges he tried to have sex with a 10-year-old child.

Todd Cranmore was booked on charges of attempted sexual assault of a child, attempted child neglect or abuse and attempted lewdness with a child.

The Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit reported Cranmore contacted an undercover HEAT detective’s social media account and talked about wanting to have sex with a child, HEAT said in a statement.

The detective posed as a father with young children and Cranmore arranged to meet with the father to have sex with the father’s 10-year-old daughter.

HEAT and the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit arrested Cranmore when he showed up at the meeting location.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this case or any sex trafficking or prostitution is asked to call HEAT at 775 325-6470.

HEAT is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, the Sparks Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Washoe County School District Police Department, and the University Police Department – Northern Command.

