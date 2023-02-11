Local pizza chain expected to quadruple their sales on Super Bowl Sunday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and whether you’re cheering for the Chiefs or the Eagles, local pizza joints are already winning.

Executives with local pizza chain, Pizza Plus, say that every year, Super Bowl Sunday is like their very own championship game. The local chain, with four restaurants in the Reno-Sparks area, is expecting to sell close to 4,000 pies and nearly 10,000 pounds of chicken wings.

Preparations for the big day start a month out, making sure there is extra stock of: flour for pizza dough, toppings, cheese, fries, wings, and most critical, ranch dressing.

All 150+ Pizza Plus employees will be on the schedule to work on the big game day, to help ensure that each of their customers has a satisfactory experience.

Employees at the Pizza Plus Oddie location, even pull out their very own ‘timeboard’ for Super Bowl Sunday, to help maximize efficiency and organize the abundance of pre-orders.

“It gets busy, crazy busy, but its fun...We’re ready, you know, we’ve been planning for the last month. Now is the time, we are ready...were set...we are just waiting for everybody to come,” said Sal Garcia, Chief Operations Officer at Pizza Plus.

On an average weekend, between the four Pizza Plus locations, the typical number of pies sold is around 1,000 but on SB Sunday, just one of their stores expects to sell nearly 4,000 pizzas.

This year, Pizza Plus is striving to have another successful fun Super Bowl.

“Our employees, they’re the ones who come in and get the job done, from the drivers, dough-makers, to our supervisors to assistant managers, our managers; everybody plays a role,” said Edgar Martinez, Assistant Operations Officer at Pizza Plus.

For a full list of Pizza Plus locations and their menu (ordering ahead is advised), click here.

