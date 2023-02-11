Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency for Vegas fuel pipeline closure

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs executive orders.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs executive orders.(Governor's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Friday night after a pipeline that carries gasoline to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Southern California was shut down due to a leak.

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down.

The governor’s office is working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide updates to Southern Nevada residents.

Here is Lombardo’s statement:

“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the fuel pipeline leak impacting Southern Nevada. This emergency declaration will allow us to receive federal waivers and resources as we navigate the evolving repair timeline, and it will allow us to increase transportation of fuel by other means during this time. As we continue to monitor this dynamic situation, our office will remain in constant communication with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials. Once estimated repair times are finalized, our office will provide an update. To avoid any unnecessary shortages, I strongly urge all Las Vegas residents to avoid panic buying while awaiting repair timeline updates.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in a...
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak
Local Pizza restaurant gears up for Super Bowl Sunday
Local Pizza restaurant gears up for Super Bowl Sunday
Todd Cranmore
Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old
Tracking device on Mayor Schieve's vehicle
Person Who Hired Investigator To Track Mayor Still Unknown