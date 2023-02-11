Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency for Vegas fuel pipeline closure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Friday night after a pipeline that carries gasoline to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Southern California was shut down due to a leak.

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down.

The governor’s office is working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide updates to Southern Nevada residents.

Here is Lombardo’s statement:

“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the fuel pipeline leak impacting Southern Nevada. This emergency declaration will allow us to receive federal waivers and resources as we navigate the evolving repair timeline, and it will allow us to increase transportation of fuel by other means during this time. As we continue to monitor this dynamic situation, our office will remain in constant communication with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials. Once estimated repair times are finalized, our office will provide an update. To avoid any unnecessary shortages, I strongly urge all Las Vegas residents to avoid panic buying while awaiting repair timeline updates.”

