Gaming Control Board busts alleged embezzlement scheme

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board says it disrupted an alleged embezzlement scheme earlier this week.

The board began an investigation in December 2022 into the fraudulent cash adjustments made at a number of sports wagering kiosks across multiple licensed locations around Las Vegas.

They accuse the alleged operators of using internal information technology systems to illegally add money to sports wagering kiosks, and then printing them and redeeming fraudulent wagering vouchers.

The alleged operators were employees of the licensees. They used internal security to uncover the alleged illegal activity and report it to the board.

“The Board appreciates licensees meeting their obligation to investigate and self-report potential statutory and regulatory violations, as well as alleged criminal activity,” said Kristi Torgerson, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division. “The Enforcement Division will continue to be aggressive in its investigations and covert operations to ensure that the gaming industry is free from criminal elements in its unending effort to safeguard the integrity of regulated gaming in Nevada.”

