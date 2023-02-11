Former teacher, local artist, and Black History Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Swill Coffee is busy taking care of customers with a simple cup of coffee or an espresso milk shake. Most customers come here to sit down and relax.

Above tables of cups and conversation sit Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, and even Patti Labelle. They are the works of former local teacher and coach Ed “Shep” Shepard.

“I was an art teacher you know at the school,” says Shepard. “I would coach and teach art people thought it was a strange combination.” Retired since 2006, Ed says he devotes most of his time to his art.

Some of his subjects are African American women in entertainment. Some well-known, others known in their time but have been forgotten by some. One drawing is of Billie Holiday a jazz singer from the 1930s, 40s and 50s.

Her song “Strange Fruit” was popular. Understood by some, the message went over the heads of a white audience.

“Had to do with lynchings back in the 30s and 40s,” says Shepard. “Odd to me a lot of her audiences being white people would demand that she sing ‘Strange Fruit.”

A subtle reference to “Strange Fruit” appears in the background the of the drawing. Shepard’s “Strange Fruit” next to Holiday has no subtlety at all. It is flanked by a drawing of Nina Simone

“Nina Simone also did “Strange Fruit,” he says.

In the adjacent room more of Shepard’s work. They are personal--with children, an ex-girlfriend, and a painting technique called egg tempera.

Retirement he says agrees with him.

“Painting and drawing working on the potter’s wheel, raising my grandson. So, I miss the classroom but I am enjoying not being in the classroom,” he says.

The paintings are on display at Swill during regular business hours all this month. But if you would like to meet the artist you can Saturday February 11 from 1:30 to 3pm.

