Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.
An Ohio school employee reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(SDI Productions via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

Latest News

A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and whether you’re cheering for the Chiefs or the Eagles,...
Local pizza chain expected to quadruple their sales on Super Bowl Sunday
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years