Education clearly a top priority after first week of Nevada’s 82nd Legislative Session

“The reality is a $41,000 dollar starting salary for a school teacher is just not enough.”
By Ashley Grams
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:58 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the first week of Nevada’s 82nd Legislative Session comes to an end, it’s clear education is a top priority.

Before session even started this week, Governor Lombardo announced a $2 billion dollar increase in state funding from the Pupil Centered Funding Plan.

The State Senate is on the same page as Lombardo, proposing a $250 million dollar matching fund for districts that provide teacher and staff raises.

Increased wages and funding is exactly what the Washoe County School District is lobbying for this session.

“The reality is $41,000 dollar starting salary for a school teacher is just not enough to recruit for the open positions that the district has and it’s not enough to live on in 2023,″ said Dylan Schaver, a Washoe County School District Lobbyist.

The other top priority is modernization. Lobbyists presented SB 56 to the Education Committee with concerns about outdated school buildings, curriculum and technologies.

“We really need to take a comprehensive look at the way education is conducted across the state to make sure we are meeting the needs of students right now, today and the ones that are going to come in the next 10 to 20 years,” Schaver explained.

As WCSD focuses on staff raises, Clark County School District is considering incentives for their teaching staff.

SB 47 will be presented next week focusing on housing as a possible incentive for staff in Clark County.

