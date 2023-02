Deputies issue 92 citations during distracted driving campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued 92 citations during a Joining Forces distracted driving campaign from Jan. 13 to Jan. 31.

Deputies made 91 traffic stops during the campaign. Deputies issued 62 speeding citations, 17 distracted driving violations and 13 other citations.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant that paid for the enforcement program.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.