Wolf Pack shoots 25% as team in 67-51 loss to San Diego State

2-9-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:18 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by San Diego State 67-51 on Thursday in the Pack’s annual Pink Out game at Lawlor Events Center.

Junior guard Alyssa Jimenez led Nevada with 13 points while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

Junior guard Victoria Davis added 12 points while sophomore forward Hannah Hartley grabbed a career-high four rebounds.

Nevada played without sophomore guard Audrey Roden and freshman forward Kennedy Lee on Thursday. 

A 3-pointer by graduate student forward Megan Ormiston and a basket from Davis gave the Pack an early 5-4 lead to start the first quarter.

After responding with a quick layup, San Diego State ended the first quarter on a 7-0 scoring run and took an 18-9 lead after the first 10 minutes. 

The Aztecs knocked down back-to-back jumpers to stretch their lead to double-digits in the second quarter, but a 3-pointer by junior guard Gabby Rones allowed the Pack to cut the deficit to eight points.

San Diego State capitalized after hitting a late jumper with 44 seconds left in the first half, knocking down a buzzer beater 3-pointer to go ahead by 17. 

San Diego State continued its momentum by moving ahead by 20 in the third quarter, but Nevada continued to fight by not allowing an Aztec field goal for the final 2:48 of the quarter.

Nevada, however, was held to just 25 percent fourth quarter shooting that allowed San Diego State to maintain its double-digit advantage. 

Nevada returns to Lawlor Events Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on New Mexico in National Girls and Women in Sports Day/Senior Day.

Fans are encouraged to stay postgame for Nevada’s Senior Day ceremony. 

Postgame Notes

  • Junior guard Alyssa Jimenez was a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line, a career best.
  • With two steals on Thursday, Jimenez is just eight steals away from cracking the top 10 for career steals in program history.
  • Sophomore forward Hannah Hartley grabbed a career-high four rebounds in just nine minutes of playing time.

