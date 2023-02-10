Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke.

“Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.

It’s no surprise the number one air polutant in northern Nevada is wildfire smoke.

But the biggest threat caused by humans is transportation. The emissions many of us make every day just getting to work can degrade air quality.

That threat increases when the population grows.

“Our cities in Las Vegas and Reno are some of the fastest growing cities in the country,” said Russell Coleman, executive director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation.

While we can work to control vehicle emissions by promoting electric cars and public transportation, wildfire smoke is another story.

At the end of 2022, the Washoe County Health District was awarded over $200,000 dollars from the EPA through the American Rescue Fund. That money will go toward a new air monitoring station near Verdi.

“Which will likely be located near Verdi Elementary School and we’re hoping to start the new station in a year or two,” Schneider said.

“We know from previous wildfire events that this area gets it first and the worst.”

The EPA picked this western portion of Reno because, during wildfire season, Verdi sees some of the highest concentrations of particulate matter in the country.

“Monitors at this station will provide the west Reno residents including Verdi, Mogul and Somerset accurate air pollution data,” Schneider said.

Schneider says there’s no short-term solution to northern Nevada’s biggest threat to air quality.

“Long-term forest management and sustainability efforts throughout the western U.S. is really the best bet we have to fight this threat,” Schneider said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.