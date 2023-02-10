Truckee Meadows knocks down car fire in Sun Valley

The aftermath of the blaze
The aftermath of the blaze(The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District quickly knocked down a car fire in Sun Valley Thursday evening.

The car caught fire inside a garage on the 300 block of Brownlee Lane in Sun Valley.

The fire emitted significant smoke into the surrounding area, but no further exposure to the main residence or injuries were reported.

TMFPD is still investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada
Reno Little Theater's Spring Break Camps
Reno Little Theater's Spring Break Camps
An image of equipment being used to clear the rockslide
SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
LCSO to launch junior deputy program