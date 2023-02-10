Truckee Meadows knocks down car fire in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District quickly knocked down a car fire in Sun Valley Thursday evening.

The car caught fire inside a garage on the 300 block of Brownlee Lane in Sun Valley.

The fire emitted significant smoke into the surrounding area, but no further exposure to the main residence or injuries were reported.

TMFPD is still investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.