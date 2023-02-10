Tips for owning chicken in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop.

The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.

If you’re planning on building a coop, it’s recommended it be about 3 to 4 square feet per bird. If you plan on it being more than 200 square feet, you’ll need to get a building permit from the city.

“If they’re going to go big, like over 200 square feet, then they should come and see the building department to get a building permit,” said Alex Woodley with the City of Reno. “because anything over 200 square feet in structure size requires a permit.”

They also recommend securing the chickens when they’re not in their coop.

“We recommend that they keep their chickens in the rear yard, not in the front yard and have some sort of security or barrier, because we do have wildlife.” said Woodley. “We live in the Sierra. To try to keep their chickens safe from wolves or other type of animals. Maybe even some domesticated animals that may try to jump a fence.”

You can find more information on building and maintaining a chicken coop here.

