SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours

An image of equipment being used to clear the rockslide
An image of equipment being used to clear the rockslide(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only.

The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington.

The road will open on Feb. 13 to daily traffic from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Drivers are to expect travel delays of up to 20 minutes as pilot cars alternate directions of traffic. Reduced speeds will be in effect entering the work zone.

Outside of these hours, the roadway will remain closed between Hudson Aurora Road and State Route 339. NDOT continues to work to open the section of highway to travel.

Drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel to and around the area, as NDOT warns that alternate routes are sparse in the rural area. Highway detour routes include U.S. 395, U.S. 50 and U.S. 95A between the Yerington and Douglas County areas.

