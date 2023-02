RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are involved in a standoff at the Motel 6 at Wells Avenue and East Ninth Street Thursday night. SWAT officers are also on scene.

No details have been released about who is involved in the standoff or how it started.

People are advised to avoid the area.

KOLO 8 will update this developing story as more information is released.

