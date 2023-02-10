Reno Fire Department offers burn safety and fire safety tips
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -National Burn Awareness Week runs through Saturday. The Reno Fire Department offers these safety tips:
- When bathing a child, be sure to run your hand through the water to ensure there are no hot spots that could cause injury.
- Establish a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
- Keep your child safe. Avoid a dangerous balancing act: never hold a child while cooking or carrying hot foods to avoid scald injury.
- Microwaved food can be hot enough to cause a burn. Always open lids away from your body.
- Never hold a child while drinking hot liquids to avoid an accidental spill.
- When taking food out of the oven, always wear mittens to prevent burn injury.
- Use a tight-fitting lid with travel mugs to prevent a scald if the cup tips over.
- Never mix water and oil.
- If a fire occurs in the oven or microwave, shut the appliance door and allow the flames to use up the oxygen to die down.
- Don’t fan the flames. That only gives a fire more oxygen to grow.
- Keep the kitchen fire inside. Never carry a burning pan, this only increases the potential to spread the fire across your house and to your clothes and body.
- If a small fire occurs in a frying pan, cover it to smother it using a metal lid or cookie sheet.
- If you have a multi-purpose extinguisher, use it. If the fire area is too big, get out and call 911.
For more National Burn Awareness Week safety tips, visit the American Burn Association.
For more information, contact the Reno Fire Department’s Division of Fire Prevention at 775-334-2300.
