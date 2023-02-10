Reno Fire Department offers burn safety and fire safety tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -National Burn Awareness Week runs through Saturday. The Reno Fire Department offers these safety tips:

When bathing a child, be sure to run your hand through the water to ensure there are no hot spots that could cause injury.

Establish a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Keep your child safe. Avoid a dangerous balancing act: never hold a child while cooking or carrying hot foods to avoid scald injury.

Microwaved food can be hot enough to cause a burn. Always open lids away from your body.

Never hold a child while drinking hot liquids to avoid an accidental spill.

When taking food out of the oven, always wear mittens to prevent burn injury.

Use a tight-fitting lid with travel mugs to prevent a scald if the cup tips over.

Never mix water and oil.

If a fire occurs in the oven or microwave, shut the appliance door and allow the flames to use up the oxygen to die down.

Don’t fan the flames. That only gives a fire more oxygen to grow.

Keep the kitchen fire inside. Never carry a burning pan, this only increases the potential to spread the fire across your house and to your clothes and body.

If a small fire occurs in a frying pan, cover it to smother it using a metal lid or cookie sheet.