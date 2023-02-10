Nevada Legislature: New bill takes aim at fentanyl traffickers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Among the proposed laws introduced Thursday at the Nevada Legislature was a bill to tackle the state’s growing problem with street drugs laced with fentanyl.

The powerful opioid is increasingly used to enhance the effects of other street drugs, often without a user’s knowledge and with deadly results. It’s estimated nearly half the opioid-related overdose deaths in the state involve fentanyl.

Just a small amount can be deadly, but the current law sets the amount to justify a low-level trafficking charge at 100 milligrams.

State Senator Heidi Seevers Gansert says that’s enough to kill 50,000 people. Her bill, SB 128, would lower that threshold to just four milligrams. That would be enough to lead to a sentence as long as 10 years and, depending on the amount in possession, the penalties would increase from there. “The more you have, the longer you could be in prison and also fines starting at $100,000 going up to $500,000 dollars.”

The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

