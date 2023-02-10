Movie Minute: Love is in the air and in theaters and on streaming platforms during Valentine’s Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the only non-romantic new movies out this weekend, is Apple TV+’s con artist thriller Sharper. Only instead of coming to the streaming platform, the film is being released in select theaters Feb. 10. Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton star in the film about a con artist taking on Manhattan’s billionaires. Sharper will debut on Apple TV+ next Friday, Feb. 17.

The 25th anniversary of Titanic is back in theaters Friday, Feb. 10. The 11-time Oscar-winning film starring a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is one of the highest grossing films in box office history.

The final installment of the Magic Mike trilogy is also in theaters this weekend. Magic Mike’s Last Dance stars Channing Tatum who reluctantly takes to the stage again after a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek) who lures him in with an offer he can’t refuse. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is in theaters everywhere Friday.

Husband and wife team, Alison Brie and Dave Franco have a new movie, Somebody I Used to Know, out on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. The duo co-wrote the rom-com about a workaholic named Ally (Brie) who reminisces about her ex-boyfriend, Sean (Jay Ellis), and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds her of the person she used to be, and also happens to be marrying Sean the same weekend Ally finds her self back in town. Franco also directed the movie which is now streaming on Prime.

At Midnight is a romantic comedy about two people who have made the “safe” choice not to fall in love. Sophie (Monica Barbaro) is a Hollywood actress. Alejandro (Diego Boneta) is the junior manager at the hotel Sophie is staying at while she, her actor-boyfriend, and the crew are filming a movie in Mexico. When Sophie finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she starts a fling with Alejandro that can only last as long as she’s in Mexico. And since that’s only couple of weeks, what could possibly happen? At Midnight is now streaming on Paramount+.

Netflix’s answer to what to watch this Valentine’s Day is the new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine, starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. They’re two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when Debbie decides to pursue a lifelong dream and Peter volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son. Are they really just friends, or is that the kind of offer only someone in love would be willing to make? Your Place or Mine is now streaming on Netflix.

And finally, a fun comedy about the love one woman has for the legendary Dolly Parton. Seriously Red is about a realtor named Red (Krew Boylan) who decides to pursue a new career as a Dolly Parton impersonator and the world she enters is more than she could have imagined. Seriously Red is in select theaters Friday and also available on video on demand.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.