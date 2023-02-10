Man arrested in Silver Springs on grand larceny charges

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriffs have arrested a man in Silver Springs for stealing attempting to steal a tractor and assaulting a witness.

The LCSO says they were dispatched to the area north of Singing Waters Road on Thursday in Fernley after a person reported seeing a trailer that had been stolen from the Nevada Cement Quarry.

The unidentified citizen confronted the man who then punched the reporting party multiple times, starting an altercation.

The suspect then fled the area and returned in a pickup truck. He then attempted to run over the witness before fleeing on Highway 50 towards Silver Springs.

Deputies in Silver Springs located the truck and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Nugget Casino a short time later.

37-year-old Michael Gettis was identified as the suspect. Gettis denied getting into the altercation and stealing the tractor, but evidence suggested otherwise, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gettis was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail on these charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Battery

Petit larceny

His bail was set at $37,280. Anyone with information is asked to call the LCSO at 775-463-6600 and reference case number 23LY00595.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.