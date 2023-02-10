Legislation to provide education funding oversight introduced

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill to provide oversight for public education funding was introduced to the Nevada State Legislature.

The bill would do this by creating the Office of the Inspector General of Education and was introduced by Assemblywoman Brittney Miller.

Her bill would establish a full-time auditing program to prevent and detect waste, fraud, and abuse. It would also involve a performance review process for those who receive public money related to education.

The Office of the Inspector General of Education would required to submit a report to the Governor and the Director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau.

“During my time in the Assembly, countless parents, stakeholders, and Nevadans across the state have asked for more oversight and accountability of their public dollars going to education,” said Assemblywoman Brittney Miller. “It is our duty as legislators and public servants to build trust with our constituents and ensure that all tax dollars are spent responsibly. My legislation creating the Office of the Inspector General of Education will ensure we prevent fraud and waste of our public education dollars.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.