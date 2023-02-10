LCSO to launch junior deputy program

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is launching a junior deputy program this April.

Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope says the initial program will be launched in Dayton for people ages 16 to 20. School resource officers will act as advisors for the program.

The program will prepare those who join it for a career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff, police officer, police dispatcher, evidence technician, and other careers in law enforcement.

Meetings will also be held bi-weekly at the substations or other venues and will last two and a half hours. They will hold an annual meeting for squads to network and compete as well.

The program will be taught in an academy style format with lessons on basic police functions and events. Junior deputies will be taught by LCSO deputies as well as those from surrounding agencies.

They will also learn LYSO codes, criminal definitions, and other information. New junior deputies will be accepted twice a year, in April and in October.

New junior deputies will be required to wear a uniform and modified duty belt unique to the program. Uniform inspections will be conducted prior to each meeting.

Junior deputies will also be required to complete eight hours of community service per calendar month and join in on a ride along with deputies.

