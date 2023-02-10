Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes

Ghost at Animal Foundation
Ghost at Animal Foundation(Screen capture/the Animal Foundation)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter on Friday provided an update on “Ghost,” the dog who was found living with a pack coyotes in Henderson.

According to the Animal Foundation, Ghost is at the shelter and is “doing well.”

In a message shared on Instagram, the Animal Foundation said Ghost’s tail is wagging and he looks great. “He loves his Pupperonis,” the group said.

The shelter noted that animal protection services has placed Ghost on a 10-day legal hold as there have been a “handful of claims” from people who allege that he is their dog.

The Animal Foundation says that the hold ends early next week. Officials will review the information provided by all parties.

In the meantime, the shelter assures that he is being closely monitored by its veterinary team and getting lots of attention.

“Our entire team loves him,” the Animal Foundation said.

Ghost made national headlines last week after FOX5 reported on his incredible story of living with a pack of coyotes in Henderson.

Ghost’s Story: Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson

