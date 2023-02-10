Former council member Jardon fined $3,000 for ethics violation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon has been fined by the Nevada Commission on Ethics for violations related to her relationship with The Downtown Reno Partnership.

The commission says they received a complaint against Jardon in August 2022. It alleges Jardon had resigned her position on the Reno City Council to accept a position at the Downtown Reno Partnership, a private entity she had previously voted to allocate funding to.

As part of her city council duties, Jardon also served as a member of the Washoe Regional Transportation Commission board.

The organization she left the council for, The Downtown Reno Partnership, was engaged with RTC to provide services to the city through 2024, in addition to a professional services agreement with the City of Reno.

Jardon served on the board of RTC at the time of the contract between RTC and The Downtown Reno Partnership. Jardon was serving as Chair of the RTC at the time of her hiring by the Partnership and resignation from the Reno City Council.

The Ethics Committee says Jardon was not presented on any matters before the city or the RTC since starting her new position. She resigned from the City Council on Aug. 8.

The Commission concluded that Jardon’s violation should be considered a non-willful violation of the ethics law. They also agreed her violation should not result in a civil penalty due to the lack of seriousness of the violation, and her previously clean track record, among other reasons.

She has agreed to pay a civil fine of $3,060 in one lump sum by April 3, or in monthly installments to be established at a later date. She has also agreed to comply with the Nevada Ethics Law, which is one year after her departure from the RTC and the city.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.