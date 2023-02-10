Family wellness fair to offer free vaccines, dental screenings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local group ACCEPT will be hosting a wellness fair this Saturday as part of their Black History Month ‘Living the Black Wall Street Legacy’: Family Wellness Fair.

The Health District will offer free COVID and flu vaccines, as well as free dental screenings, food, wellness bags, and more. It will be held at 2680 E. 9th Street Reno on Feb. 11 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Representatives of local black owned businesses, health resources, financial information, community non-profits will be there to help educate participants and share their programs.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.