Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said.

They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway.

A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of the SUV had a medical event.

A driver and passenger from each vehicle were taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once more information becomes available.

