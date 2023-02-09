WCSO looking for volunteers to prevent railway suicides

There are currently 120 members of the RAT Pack
An image of the RAT Pack
An image of the RAT Pack(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers for its Railway Auxiliary Team, also known as RAT Pack.

The team is a group of volunteers who work to reduce the number of rail suicides and trespass incidents. They have been active since 2009 and recruit local veterans, retirees, and retired first responders to their team.

RAT Pack provides solutions for rail public safety and aim to prevent railway suicides and trespass incidents.

Nationwide, there have been over 200 railway suicides and over 1,000 trespass incidents in the last five years. Four potential suicide incidents and more than 28 reportable trespass incidents were reported in our area in 2022 by RAT Pack.

Those who join will receive suicide intervention and awareness training and engage in training situations in the field.

“With an understanding of the rail industry and its unique environment, our team is trained to offer a variety of solutions for both railway safety and security.” RAT Team leader Richard Gent said. “There are many generally unknown safety procedures, training techniques and other skills that we know will save lives.”

There are currently 120 members of the RAT Pack. For more information on them, click here or send an email to rich@railaware.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

FILE - Nevada State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald announces President Donald Trump before he...
Nevada Democrats submit legislation to criminalize fake electors
Nevada Senate Leader introduces bill to protect abortion access
Red Hat Society 25th Anniversary
Red Hat Society 25th Anniversary
Soldier giving a military salute.
Cortez Masto, Rubio introduce bill to protect veterans from fraud