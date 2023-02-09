WCSO looking for volunteers to prevent railway suicides

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers for its Railway Auxiliary Team, also known as RAT Pack.

The team is a group of volunteers who work to reduce the number of rail suicides and trespass incidents. They have been active since 2009 and recruit local veterans, retirees, and retired first responders to their team.

RAT Pack provides solutions for rail public safety and aim to prevent railway suicides and trespass incidents.

Nationwide, there have been over 200 railway suicides and over 1,000 trespass incidents in the last five years. Four potential suicide incidents and more than 28 reportable trespass incidents were reported in our area in 2022 by RAT Pack.

Those who join will receive suicide intervention and awareness training and engage in training situations in the field.

“With an understanding of the rail industry and its unique environment, our team is trained to offer a variety of solutions for both railway safety and security.” RAT Team leader Richard Gent said. “There are many generally unknown safety procedures, training techniques and other skills that we know will save lives.”

There are currently 120 members of the RAT Pack. For more information on them, click here or send an email to rich@railaware.org.

