Step inside Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown as they celebrate National Pizza Day

By Katey Roshetko and Karlie Drew
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America’s favorite foods! Thursday is National Pizza Day. which is observed every year on Feb. 9.

Did you know that the nation’s first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi’s in New York, established in 19-05. Antica Pizzeria Port’alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world’s first pizzeria, established in 1738. And According to National Day Calendar, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.

In Northern Nevada, we have a lot of fantastic pizza shops. One of our friends of the show, Noble Pie Parlor, opened their doors to KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew Thursday morning for an inside look at their pizza making process.

Not only do they have a lot of delicious pizzas being served up on National Pizza Day, owner Ryan Goldhammer and his team are also getting ready for Valentine’s Day where they sell their signature heart-shaped pizzas.

Noble Pie Parlor has two locations in Midtown and Summit. Click here to look at their menu. You can order online or eat at the restaurant.

Noble Pie is also on Instagram and Facebook.

